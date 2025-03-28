A 32-year-old man, who sustained burn injuries after his wife poured a hot mix of water and oil on him, has decided not to press charges against her. The incident happened on March 19 at Vengola in Ernakulam. His wife got into a fight with him after she saw his photo with his ex-girlfriend on his mobile phone.

The man was sitting on the bed at the rented residence in the morning when his wife poured a mix of hot water and oil on him. He sustained burn injuries to his arms, chest, thigh and genitals.

He was admitted to the hospital following the incident. "It was a misunderstanding. We have talked it out. I don't want to press charges against her. The case will be withdrawn," the man said. He said his condition was stable and that he expected to be discharged on Saturday.

Perumbavoor police filed a case against his wife and slapped a section dealing with voluntarily causing hurt against her. According to the FIR, she acted with the intent to harm him after harbouring a grudge.