Kottayam: Pallickathodu police have initiated a probe after a 41-year-old woman, Bismi Mathew, employed with Mutholy Grama Panchayat in Pala, was reported missing. Bismi, who hails from Thodupuzha, resides at Mutholy with her husband Sooraj and three children. The family members have told police that she left for work at 9 am as usual but did not arrive at her office.

Her family members began searching for her in the evening when she did not return home. The Pallickathodu police team reached Thodupuzha as part of the probe on Friday. Her colleagues at the panchayat office said Bismi often took leave to take her ailing mother to the hospital. "Bismi is a very committed staff. She comes to work on time. When she was late to report for duty on Thursday, I rang her up, but her mobile phone was switched off. She usually takes leave to take care of her mother. Even when she comes late, she will communicate in advance. It was not usual for Bismi not to turn up in office without even sending a message. That's when we reported the matter," said a panchayat staff.

"We learned she was missing when her husband came to pick her up. When asked why she might have gone missing, Bismi's husband said they were having family problems," said Ranjith G, panchayat president.

Bismi joined Mutholy panchayat three years ago. Her colleagues said that she never seemed to be stressed while in the office. "She is a very jovial person, and we are concerned over her sudden disappearance," a colleague said.