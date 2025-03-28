Malappuram: A Malayali soldier and his wife died while undergoing treatment after consuming poison in Jammu and Kashmir. Pallikkara Nidheesh (31), son of Peruvallur Palapettippara Irumbankudukku CPM branch secretary Balakrishnan and Shantha, passed away on Thursday.



Nidheesh’s wife, K R Rinsha (31), had died on Tuesday in Jammu, and her last rites were performed on Thursday at Irumbankudukku. Just hours later, news arrived from Jammu that Nidheesh had also passed away. The deceased Rinsha was the daughter of Thayyil Vasantha and the late Suraj from Pinarayi, Kannur. Nidheesh’s body will be brought home on Saturday for the final rites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both were found in an unconscious state after consuming poison in their quarters in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, and were admitted to a military hospital. Nidheesh had been serving as a Naik in the Madras 3 Regiment for 13 years, while Rinsha was a trainee in the Kerala Police at the rank of CPO. When Nidheesh came home on leave in December, Rinsha had accompanied him back to Jammu. The reasons behind their deaths remain unclear. Some of Nidheesh’s close relatives have reached Jammu.

Nidheesh is survived by siblings – Surjith (Area manager, Muthoot Microfin), Abhijith (Supervisor, Reliance warehouse) and Rinsha by siblings – Subhish and Sinsha.