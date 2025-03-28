Kochi: Two Nepal nationals have been arrested by the Ayyampuzha police for allegedly assaulting four police personnel in the station. Maya Limpu (38) and Suman Limpu (36) were arrested in the wee hours of Friday after they attacked a police team on night patrol. The accused, who are relatives, work on a farm.

The accused have been charged under Section 121 of BNS, which deals with voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servants from their duty and Section 132 for assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant while they are performing their official duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team comprising two officers spotted the duo, who were allegedly drunk, at Ayyampuzha during the night patrol and sought their whereabouts. Since their answers were unclear, the police asked them to accompany them to the police station. They were provoked by this and started attacking the officers, a police officer told Onmanorama. The injured police personnel then called two more officers, including one woman, to the site, but they also could not control the duo.

One of the officers suffered injuries to the nose. The accused also bit the officers.