Kozhikode: Nadapuram police here on Saturday arrested a degree student for impersonation in the Plus One Improvement Examination. The accused has been identified as Muhammad Ismayil.

Talking to Onmanorama, an official at Nadapuram said that charges including forgery and impersonation are slapped against the accused.

According to Manorama News, Ismayil appeared for the Plus One exam on behalf of his friend at Kadameri RAC Higher Secondary School in Nadapuram on Saturday morning. After checking the candidate's details, the invigilator on duty became suspicious of Ismayil’s identity and informed the school authorities. A further investigation at the school confirmed that Ismayil was not the actual candidate.

Police arrested the youth after receiving a complaint from the school authorities. Manorama News reported that Ismayil told the police he committed the crime because the Plus One student was anxious about failing the exam again.