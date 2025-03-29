Pathanamthitta: The Pathanamthitta Police have suspended further action against activist Rehana Fathima (44) for allegedly posting controversial remarks on social media about Sabarimala Temple and its devotees. BJP leader B Radhakrishna Menon filed the complaint, claiming that the post, shared in 2018, hurt religious sentiments.

The Pathanamthitta Police Chief submitted a report to the Judicial Magistrate Court claiming that the information related to the case was unavailable from Facebook's parent company, Meta. Police said that further action will be taken if additional information is received.

The police also informed B Radhakrishna Menon regarding the matter. Menon said the complaint was filed to probe the conspiracy behind the incident and criticised the decision to halt the investigation. He announced that further legal action would be pursued.