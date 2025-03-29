Thiruvallam toll fees hiked: Rs 160 one-way for cars, Rs 5,375 for monthly pass
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram: Toll rates have increased again at the Thiruvallam toll plaza. After a significant hike last year, the per-trip fare has gone up by ₹5 for light motor vehicles and ₹15 for light commercial vehicles. The revised rates will come into effect on April 1.
The current car fare is ₹155 for one-way travel and ₹230 for two-way travel. The new rates will be ₹160 and ₹240, respectively. Additionally, the monthly car pass, currently priced at ₹5100, will now cost ₹5375. This is the fifth increase in toll rates in the past one and a half years since collection began at Thiruvallam.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.