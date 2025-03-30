Crescent moon sighted in Malappuram, Kerala to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr tomorrow
Mail This Article
×
Kozhikode: Muslims across Kerala will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, also known as Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. Religious leaders have confirmed that the crescent moon was sighted in Ponnani, Malappuram, on Sunday. Eid-al-Fitr marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.
In Malappuram, IUML leader Panakkad Shihab Ali Thangal announced that the Muslim community in Kerala will celebrate the festival after a month of fasting.
In Kozhikode, believers will gather for Eid prayers at the Eidgah on the beach on Monday.
Markets, especially in the Malabar region of the state, are witnessing a heavy rush as people prepare for Eid celebrations.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.