Kozhikode: Muslims across Kerala will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, also known as Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. Religious leaders have confirmed that the crescent moon was sighted in Ponnani, Malappuram, on Sunday. Eid-al-Fitr marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

In Malappuram, IUML leader Panakkad Shihab Ali Thangal announced that the Muslim community in Kerala will celebrate the festival after a month of fasting.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kozhikode, believers will gather for Eid prayers at the Eidgah on the beach on Monday.

Markets, especially in the Malabar region of the state, are witnessing a heavy rush as people prepare for Eid celebrations.