Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC President K Sudhakaran has directed Congress-ruled local bodies to pay additional wages to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) as their strike enters its 49th day.

A circular issued by General Secretary M Liju states that this decision aims to support ASHA workers who are struggling due to the ongoing financial crisis, with funds to be raised from the local bodies' own resources. Several Congress-ruled local bodies have already increased the honorarium for ASHA workers.

asha-protest-march
Protesting ASHA workers. File Photo: Onmanorama
ADVERTISEMENT

The circular also criticises the government for its irresponsible approach to the ASHA workers' strike, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is unwilling to engage in discussions. In a show of solidarity, protesting ASHA workers plan to cut their hair on Monday, with over fifty workers participating.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.