Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC President K Sudhakaran has directed Congress-ruled local bodies to pay additional wages to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) as their strike enters its 49th day.

A circular issued by General Secretary M Liju states that this decision aims to support ASHA workers who are struggling due to the ongoing financial crisis, with funds to be raised from the local bodies' own resources. Several Congress-ruled local bodies have already increased the honorarium for ASHA workers.

Protesting ASHA workers. File Photo: Onmanorama

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular also criticises the government for its irresponsible approach to the ASHA workers' strike, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is unwilling to engage in discussions. In a show of solidarity, protesting ASHA workers plan to cut their hair on Monday, with over fifty workers participating.