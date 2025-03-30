Kochi: The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) arrested a drinking water supplier with 509 grams of MDMA from his house at Puthukkalavattom, Elamakkara, early Sunday. This could be one of the biggest synthetic drug seizures from an individual in Kochi city.

The arrested individual, identified as Nishad (35) from Ponnani, Malappuram, was living with his family in a rented house. According to the police, Nishad has a history of drug use and peddling, but this is the first time he has been caught with a commercial quantity of the illegal substance.

Nishad has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Kochi Narcotics Cell ACP A K Abdul Salam confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the source of the MDMA. He also noted that such a large quantity of MDMA has not been seized from an individual in the city in recent years.

Nishad was nabbed following the arrest of another individual, Shaji (50) from Muttom near Aluva, who was caught with 47 grams of MDMA in the early hours of Sunday. Shaji, a native of Vypeen, has a criminal record with NDPS cases registered against him by the city police.