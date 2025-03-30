Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended support to the Mohanlal-starrer 'L2: Empuraan' and accused the Sangh Parivar of creating an "atmosphere of fear".

In a Facebook post, the chief minister said the movie references one of the "most brutal genocides the country has ever witnessed." That has angered the Sangh Parivar and its masterminds, he added.

CM hailed Empuraan as a film that elevates the Malayalam film industry to new heights. He mentioned that he watched it after the Sangh Parivar launched a widespread hate campaign against the film, its actors, and its crew.

Not just the ranks but even the leaders of the BJP and RSS are issuing public threats against its makers, he pointed out. "There have even been reports that the producers are being forced to re-censor and edit the movie under this pressure. This atmosphere of fear created by the Sangh Parivar is a matter of concern," the Chief Minister said.

It is not good for democracy that communalists are able to destroy a work of art and viciously attack artists simply because they have taken a stand against communalism and portrayed its horrors, he said.

"In a democratic society, the freedom of expression of citizens must be protected. Violent calls to destroy and ban artworks and artists are new manifestations of fascist mindsets. It is a violation of democratic rights," he said.

Stating that the rights to make films, watch, enjoy and evaluate them or agree or disagree with them should not be lost, Vijayan said the united voice of the country, which is rooted in democratic and secular values, must be raised for this.

CM Vijayan's reaction came amidst Sangh Parivar leaders and activists intensified their attack against certain portions of the film and alleged that it was against the interests of the nation.

'Empuraan' is the second instalment of the much-hyped franchise, 'Lucifer'. The film opened to mixed reviews but courted controversy over its anti-right-wing political stand. Fundamentalist groups alleged that the film depicts the national leadership in a bad light.

The RSS mouthpiece Organiser criticised the Malayalam film and accused it of using the backdrop of the 2002 post-Godhra riots to push an 'anti-Hindu political agenda'. It also said that Prithviraj was a deeply polarising figure.