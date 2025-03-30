Palakkad: A 55-year-old woman drowned while trying to rescue her granddaughter, who had fallen into a pond in Chittoor here on Sunday. The deceased is Nabeesa from Vandithavalam in Palakkad.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday when Nabeesa had taken her goat for grazing. Her granddaughter, Shifana, reportedly fell into the pond while trying to escape from a stray dog that suddenly ran towards her.

While trying to rescue her, Nabeesa drowned. The woman was rushed to the Chittoor Taluk Hospital but could not be saved. A case of unnatural death was booked, police said.