Thrissur corporation to demolish 139 at-risk buildings
Mail This Article
×
Thrissur: The Thrissur Corporation Council has decided to demolish 139 old buildings in the city that are at risk of collapse. This decision comes after five buildings collapsed during the last monsoon.
The State Disaster Management Authority and the Corporation had jointly conducted an inspection to identify the vulnerable structures. The Corporation Secretary has been tasked with overseeing the demolition.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.