Thiruvananthapuram city police, which are probing the death of IB official Megha Madhusoodanan by suicide, have sought information from the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) regarding a staff employed at the Cochin International Airport who was found to have called Megha minutes before she jumped in front of the train.

Megha was found dead on the railway track near Chackai on March 24. Megha's call data records (CDR) show that she was on phone with an IB official and they spoke for eight seconds on March 24, the police said.

The probe is now centred around this IB official, who is a resident of Edappal in Malappuram. The police said that he is absconding. According to police, his family members have also switched off their phones and vacated their house. The police have found out that there were mutual financial transactions between Megha and the Malappuram-based IB official.

Megha's family has alleged that she was financially exploited and her funds were being forcibly transferred to the account of the IB official with whom she was in a relationship. Cops, however, said that going by the nature of financial transactions, both of them transferred money to each other, and they would need further evidence to prove if there was any kind of blackmail or extortion.

The police have collected the statement of Madhusoodanan. It is learnt that the IB official did not turn up for duty on March 24, the day when Megha was found dead. "However this was communicated to us verbally. We have sent an email to the BOI seeking information about him and his attendance records," said a police official associated with the probe.

Megha and the IB official became close during their two-month-long training period in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Megha initially stayed at a women's hostel in Anayara and shifted to a rented residence at Chackai only recently. The police have understood that Megha was often withdrawn and seldom spoke to her roommates. "From what we understand, she kept to herself and was mostly on phone," an official said.

Megha's family said that the BOI has initiated an internal probe against the official who made the last call to Megha. Onmanorama couldn't get this verified from the police or the BOI. The family has filed a complaint with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and Madhusoodanan quoted an official saying that the staff being probed was questioned by the BOI. In their complaint to the Pettah police, the family demanded a probe into the caller with whom Megha was found talking before she committed suicide.