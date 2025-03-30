Kozhikode: A student from Vedavyasa Sainik School in Kozhikode, who was reported missing since March 24, boarded a Pune-bound train, police confirmed after reviewing CCTV footage from Palakkad railway station.

Sanskar Kumar (13), a Class-7 student from Bihar, went missing from his school hostel in Malapparamba. A police team is currently en route to Pune in search of him.

According to police, Sanskar left his hostel room at around 1 am on March 24. He reportedly escaped by dropping a mattress from the first floor, climbing down a CCTV cable, and jumping onto the mattress before exiting the school compound. He then went to Kozhikode railway station and boarded a train to Palakkad.

Inspector M Prajeesh of Nadakkavu police station told Onmanorama that CCTV footage confirmed the boy boarded the Kanyakumari–Pune Jayanti Janata Express at 6.30 pm on March 24. "Further investigation is underway. A police team has already left for Pune, and we have alerted railway authorities there," the inspector added.

School principal M Jyotheesan stated that CCTV visuals showed the boy initially boarding a train to Dhanbad before disembarking and switching to the Pune-bound train.

"He had told his friends that he had relatives in Pune and planned to work in a tea shop there. However, investigations revealed that he has no family connections in Pune. It is also learned that he had escaped twice from a coaching centre in Jharkhand," the principal said.

Police have seized a mobile phone that the student used to access Instagram. According to the principal, hostel students shared the device.

