Nigerian man nabbed in Delhi for distributing MDMA to Kerala
Mail This Article
×
Kollam/New Delhi: Eravipuram Police arrested a foreign national from Delhi, who is reportedly one of the main distributors of MDMA in Kerala. The accused, Agbedo Asuka Solomon (29), is a Nigerian national. He is currently being questioned by the police.
Information about Solomon was obtained from Shiju Azeer, Asim Khan, Rafiq, and Faisal, who were previously arrested by Eravipuram Police on March 12 under section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Following this, City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan appointed a special investigation team.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.