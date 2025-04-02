Private employees caught using drugs will now face termination as the Kerala police and private companies in the state join hands in the war against narcotics. A special act, modelled after the POSH Act, is being formulated.



According to South Zone IG Syamsundar, most private companies have agreed to the move. In a meeting with various managements and associations, it was decided that the plan would be implemented by modifying the laws of firms in stages.



Drug users will be identified through blood and hair tests. Employees will be tested periodically, and individuals testing positive will be terminated. Traces of drugs can be found even three months after taking the drug.



As per police figures, 70% of the youngsters using drugs in the state hold well-paid positions in private firms. The police believe that curbing drug abuse among this demographic can significantly reduce the threat of narcotics in the state.

