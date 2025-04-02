Kerala rain: IMD issues yellow alert for 3 districts today, 7 tomorrow
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for three districts—Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Wayanad—on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall expected to range from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.
The alert will extend to Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad on Thursday.
The IMD also forecasted rain and thunderstorms until Saturday, along with strong winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.