Gudalur: A Malayali died, and two of his friends were injured in a wasp attack at Needle Rock Viewpoint near Gudalur, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, Puthiyottil Muhammed Sabir (25), was a native of Ayanchery, Vallyad, near Kuttiadi in Kozhikode. His friend, Therodankandi Asif (27), suffered minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, while another youth has been admitted to a hospital in Wayanad.

The group was on a post-Ramadan trip to Ooty from Kuttiadi when they stopped at Needle Rock to enjoy the scenic views. The viewpoint, known for its massive rock formations, is home to wasp and bee colonies, according to tourists. However, this is the first reported fatal wasp attack at the site.

Sabir bore the brunt of the attack, while his two friends managed to escape despite being stung. Sinan, another member of the group, alerted authorities, prompting police and forest officials to rush to the spot, located nearly 800 meters from the Gudalur-Ooty road.

Though the injured were quickly transported to a hospital, doctors declared Sabir dead on arrival.