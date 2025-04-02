Kozhikode: After three-day-long search, a mother and her two children who went missing from Kozhikode’s Valayam were traced to Delhi. Ashita Kurungotu (29) from Chorodu, near Vadakara, along with her elder daughter Mehra Fathima (10) and younger son Lukman (5), reportedly went missing from her husband’s house in Cherumothu, Valayam on Friday.

The trio were spotted at Nizamudin bus depot in Delhi during a search carried out by their family members, reported Manorama News.

Meanwhile, police have yet to confirm the reason behind the mother and children's exit from their house.

According to police, the trio left the house, saying Ashita wanted to buy new clothes for the children. Her father lodged a missing persons’ complaint when they didn't return. During the investigation, police found Ashita’s two-wheeler at Vadakara Railway Station.

On Tuesday, police revealed that they had received an information that the mother and children boarded the Nizamuddin Express to Delhi. Following this, a team of police had left for Delhi.

The Valayam police could not trace their location as Ashita left home without taking her mobile phone.

Ashita had recently returned from Qatar. Upon hearing the news, her husband, who was in Qatar, left for Delhi.