Thodupuzha: The Idukki District Police on Thursday seized 14 trucks for illegally transporting granite during a flash raid at Thodupuzha.

Acting on the orders of District Police Chief TK Vishnu Pradeep, a special team conducted surprise inspections on multiple roads. The operation, carried out in the early hours of morning, led to the seizure of 12 taurus trucks along with two other trucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle passes for transporting materials from the crushers are issued only after 6 am. However, many truckers were caught transporting overloaded granite without passes to maximise their returns. Despite restrictions on operating trucks during peak morning and evening hours, violators continued to flout the rules.

Thodupuzha DySP Emmanuel Paul stated that complaints were received about debris falling onto roads from the trucks. The police confirmed that fines would be imposed on the seized vehicles as part of a crackdown on illegal mining and transportation in the district.