Idukki: Senior CPM leader and Udumbanchola MLA M M Mani was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai after experiencing breathing difficulties while attending the party congress. According to reports, he is in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital.

Several senior party leaders have arrived at the hospital.

Sources close to the hospital revealed that his health condition is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided only after 24 hours.

Mani, who is an incumbent member of the CPM Kerala committee, previously served as the Minister for Electricity in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.