New Delhi: High drama erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday as Union Minister Suresh Gopi and CPM MP John Brittas clashed over the controversial film Empuraan. The face-off began after Brittas likened the BJP to "Munna", a character in the film, prompting an angry rebuttal from Gopi.



The minister accused Brittas of political hypocrisy and challenged him to re-release films critical of the Left, including ‘TP:51’ and Left Right Left. Though Gopi stopped short of naming actor Mammootty, chairman of Kairali channel, his comments were seen as a veiled attack.

“Do Brittas, Kairali channel or its chairman have the courage? Does Kairali's chairman- a leading actor in the Malayalam film industry, a noble soul, I do not wish to take his name- have the guts? Does the Kerala Chief Minister have the guts to re-release 51 Cuts TP Chandrasekharan and Left Right Left? Now you’re all wailing over Empuraan,” Gopi said.

He also denied any censorship pressure on the film’s producers. “I was the first to ask that my name be removed from the film’s credits. If that’s false, I’m ready to face any punishment,” he said. According to him, 17 portions were removed from the film at the discretion of the producers and lead actor, with the director’s approval — not due to any political interference.

"L2: Empuraan", the second part of the "Lucifer" movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

Mohanlal recently expressed regret over the raging row and assured that the controversial portions would be removed from the movie.