Chennai: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raided the financial firm of prominent businessman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan in Chennai on Friday. According to Manorama News, ED officials from Kerala arrived at Gopalan’s office in Kodambakkam on Friday morning, accusing the firm of violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) under the guise of chit-fund operations.

In 2017, the ED had conducted similar raids on several of Gopalan’s offices over the same charges. However, ED officials have yet to release an official statement regarding the current action.

The producer is facing action from the central agency amid controversy surrounding the Malayalam film Empuraan, starring Mohanlal. Gopalan co-produced the movie along with Aashirvad Cinemas.

Right-wing groups have launched a hate campaign against the film, accusing it of promoting an anti-Hindu ideology. In Tamil Nadu, several groups protested against the movie over remarks related to the Mullaperiyar dam issue.