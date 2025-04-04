NIA raids houses of SDPI members in Manjeri, 4 in custody
Mail This Article
×
Manjeri: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday took four Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members into custody following raids in Manjeri.
Thrikkalangode Anakottupuram branch secretary Irshad, Kizhakkethala branch member Khalid, Seithalavi and Chengara Shihab were taken into custody.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids in Kottayam and Palakkad in March as part of their investigation into alleged money laundering by SDPI, the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The PFI was banned by the Centre in 2022 for allegedly being involved in terrorist activities.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.