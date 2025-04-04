Manjeri: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday took four Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members into custody following raids in Manjeri.

Thrikkalangode Anakottupuram branch secretary Irshad, Kizhakkethala branch member Khalid, Seithalavi and Chengara Shihab were taken into custody.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids in Kottayam and Palakkad in March as part of their investigation into alleged money laundering by SDPI, the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The PFI was banned by the Centre in 2022 for allegedly being involved in terrorist activities.