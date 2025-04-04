Munnar: A wild elephant, locally called Padayappa, attacked several roadside shops in Munnar town in the wee hours of Friday. The tusker also damaged the park constructed by the Munnar Panchayat.

Padayappa appeared near the RO junction around 4 a.m. and fled the scene once the locals started making noises.

As tourist season begins, locals and the Night and Guide Association representatives demanded measures to keep the wild elephant at bay. Even as forest officials maintain that Padayappa is no longer in musth, locals maintain that such incidents will deter tourists from visiting the hill station.

In recent times, the tusker has attacked several shops and vehicles. Following the incidents, the Forest Department deployed a five-member team along with its Rapid Response Team (RRT) to monitor the elephant.