Kochi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is likely to interrogate prominent Kerala businessman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan again in a case registered under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Manorama News reported that ED officials claimed Gopalan and his Gokulam Group have been under their scanner since 2023 over alleged FEMA violations. On Friday, the ED questioned Gopalan in Kozhikode and raided several of his offices.

The central agency stated that the action was initiated in a suo motu case registered in 2022. They also dismissed allegations linking the move to the political controversy surrounding the Malayalam film Empuraan, co-produced by Gopalan.

On Friday, ED officials raided the Gokulam Group’s financial firm in Chennai’s Kodambakkam, its corporate office, and Gokulam Mall in Kozhikode. According to a PTI report, the action was taken against Gopalan and his company, Sree Gokulam Chit and Finance Co. Ltd., for alleged FEMA violations amounting to ₹1,000 crore involving certain NRIs and other 'unauthorised' transactions, according to sources.

The agency is also understood to be analysing several 'cheating' cases against the company for possible investigation under the anti-money laundering law.

Gokulam Gopalan produced Mohanlal’s 'Empuraan' directed by Prithviraj after Lyca Productions backed out of the project. A political controversy erupted over the film after the Sangh Parivar accused it of promoting an anti-Hindu ideology. In a bid to quell the backlash, the filmmakers reportedly removed 17 controversial scenes and changed the name of the villain.