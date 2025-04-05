Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to witness isolated heavy rainfall in various places till April 8. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph are expected in isolated places across the state till April 6, predicted the India Meteorological Department.

On Saturday, the Met Office sounded a yellow alert for Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts. A yellow alert indicates 64 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall within 24 hours.

As per the alert, heavy rain will soak Malappuram and Wayanad till Sunday. Hence, both districts are placed under yellow alert on Sunday too.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is expected in all districts of the state.

The Met Office has alerted people to exercise caution during heavy rains. They are advised to avoid vulnerable structures and take shelter during thunderstorms and lightning activities.