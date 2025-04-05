Idukki plantation worker crushed under boulder, dies
Idukki: A plantation worker died after a massive boulder fell on him while working at a cardamom plantation in Ayyappankovil here on Saturday.
The deceased Ayya is a native of Tamil Nadu. He had been employed at the plantation for several years. The incident occurred around 2 pm when heavy rains caused the boulder to dislodge from a hill above the plantation.
Ayya and another worker heard a rumble and attempted to flee, but the boulder struck Ayya directly. He was immediately rushed to the Kattapana Taluk Hospital but could not be saved.
