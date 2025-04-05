Malappuram: Citing serious violations of constitutional principles, five Members of Parliament from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have urged the President of India to withhold assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. In a letter, the MPs argued that the bill infringes upon fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs), Article 25 (freedom of religion), and Article 14 (equality before the law).

The MPs—E T Mohammed Basheer, P V Abdul Wahab, M P Abdussamad Samadani, K Navaskani, and V K Haris Beeran—raised concerns about the inclusion of non-Muslim representation on Waqf Boards and restrictions on oral donations, calling these provisions discriminatory against the Muslim community. They urged the President to ensure that the Bill adheres to constitutional values.

The IUML had earlier announced its decision to continue both legal and political opposition to the bill. Following its passage in the Rajya Sabha, an emergency online meeting of the party’s national leadership was held under the chairmanship of Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, who heads the Political Advisory Committee.

The leadership resolved to launch nationwide protests and challenge the bill’s constitutionality in the Supreme Court. As part of this campaign, a Waqf Protection Maha Rally will be held in Kozhikode on April 16. Protest programmes are also planned in Delhi and other northern states. Dates for these agitations will be finalised after a meeting of national office-bearers, state presidents, and general secretaries.

The meeting also observed that the bill amounts to a blatant violation of religious freedom. The party has urgently decided to approach the Supreme Court, entrusting the task to National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty and its MPs.