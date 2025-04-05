Kannur: Taliparamba police have booked a 23-year-old woman for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, based on a complaint filed by his parents. The woman has been in judicial remand since March 14 when she was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the boy's 12-year-old sister.

Taliparamba police said the woman, a relative of the family, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act again on Friday, April 4.

The crime against the girl came to light when her teacher found a mobile phone with adult content in her school bag and alerted her parents. The teacher also advised them to seek help from Childline counsellors. During the counselling, the girl reportedly disclosed that the woman had assaulted her multiple times, the last being in February.

Police have booked the woman for sexual harassment and house trespass under Sections 75 and 332 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and penetrative sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault under Sections 5 (l) and 9 (l) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

If convicted, she faces a minimum of 20 years in prison, which may extend to life imprisonment.

The accused woman, whose auto spare parts shop was set to open soon, had given the girl gifts, including a gold bracelet. Officers also said she was earlier investigated for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy and blackmailing him with videos.

Police had also registered a case against her for attacking CPI's Kannur district leader Komath Muraleedharan with a helmet.