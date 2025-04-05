Kannur: Excise officials have nabbed four individuals, including two women, for allegedly using MDMA at a lodge in Parassinikkadavu on Saturday. The accused are Muhammad Shamnad (23), a native of Mattannur; Muhammad Jemshil (37), a resident of Valapattanam; Rafeena from Irikkur; and Jaseena, a native of Kannur. The excise team seized 490 mg of MDMA, along with test tubes and syringes, from them.

According to officials, the two women had told their parents they were at a friend’s house for Eid celebrations. However, they had been continuously using drugs at various lodges, shifting from one place to another.

The duo tricked their parents by exchanging their phones to maintain the lie. The parents only became aware of their drug use when contacted by the excise officials.