Thrissur: The SC/ST Special Court here has sentenced a man, accused in a twin murder case, to triple life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,50,500.

The court found the accused, Velappan (62), guilty of murdering Chandran and his son Jithin Kumar, both residents of Pallissery.

In November 2022, Jithin, who worked installing sound systems in vehicles, had a verbal altercation with Velappan over a car repair near their home. Following the dispute, Velappan returned with a knife and stabbed Jithin to death. When Chandran rushed to intervene and save his son, Velappan stabbed and killed him as well.

The court noted Velappan’s history of criminal activity. He is also an accused in several other cases, including a 2008 murder in Cherpu, where he allegedly stabbed a man named Joshi to death.

The court directed that ₹10 lakh from the fine amount be given to Jithin’s wife, Neenu, and ₹5 lakh to Chandran’s wife, Radha. Cherpu Police investigated the case, and Advocate A K Krishnan appeared for the prosecution.