Wayanad: As the township project for Mundakkai-Chooralamala landslide survivors takes shape on the 64-hectare Elstone Estate in Kalpetta, industry stakeholders are calling for it to be integrated with the tourism sector, given the area's natural beauty. Plans are underway to repurpose a 50-year-old tea factory complex into a community hall that can double as a shelter during calamities.

The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) is the main contractor for the township project, while KIIFCON, the consultancy arm of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), is overseeing it.

The spacious, now-abandoned tea factory could be repurposed into multiple facilities, including a community hall, hostel, and dormitory to attract young travellers, said ULCCS Chief Operating Officer Arun Babu. The market space, he added, could showcase farm produce, handicrafts, and memorabilia reflecting the community’s revival after the tragedy. Plans also include a helipad and a memorial for those lost in the landslide.

The land has the potential to host income-generating ventures that could serve as a global model. But it is also important to include the local community in the initiative to foster a sense of ownership, he said. "I hope the District Disaster Management Authority has conceptualised it thoughtfully and will be sharing the detailed plan with us soon," he added.

District Panchayat President Samshad Marakkar, who also serves as the vice chairman of DDMA, said that he had already suggested during the last meeting that all shelters be designed to double as income-generating facilities.“We may need these for disaster management for only one or two months each year. For the remaining ten months, they could become a burden if not smartly designed. Let our architects develop models to elevate the township into a world-class example,” he said.

“Earlier, there was an attempt to build an airstrip on the Elstone Tea Plantation, said C P Sailesh, secretary of the Wayanad Tourism Organisation. “There should at least be a helipad near the township, as emergencies like last year’s could require urgent evacuation,” he added.

A hostel for backpackers, an indigenous market space, shelter nests to support relief missions, and an open-air auditorium for evening performances could be valuable additions, Sailesh said.