A 24-year-old MBBS student was found hanging in her hostel room of Ernakulam Government Medical College on Saturday night. The police identified the deceased as Ambili P P, a resident of Thadiyankowal, Udinur, Hosdurg, Kasaragod.

Ambili was a third-year MBBS student. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a cloth at 11.45 pm on Saturday by her roommate. Kalamassery police have registered an FIR under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and inquest procedures are underway. The police are probing the cause of suicide. The body will be shifted for autopsy after the inquest.