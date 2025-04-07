The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Gokulam Group Managing Director Gokulam Gopalan for six hours on Monday, days after raiding his offices in Chennai and Kozhikode.

"They had some doubts. They asked me about that, and I replied to their questions," he said. ED summoned Gopalan, one of the producers of the Malayalam movie 'L2: Empuraan', to its zonal office in Kochi around 1 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

ED conducted raids at the residential and business premises of Sree Gokulam Chits and Finance Co Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by Gopalan, on April 4 and 5, in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

The agency recovered ₹1.5 crore and also found that the company had collected ₹371.80 crore in cash and ₹220.74 crore via cheque from NRIs. It was also revealed that significant amounts were paid back in cash to these individuals, violating Section 3(b) of FEMA, 1999. Officials also seized incriminating documents indicating violations of FEMA, 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gopalan was previously questioned on Friday as part of the ongoing probe. Officials said they were examining several complaints of cheating against the company to determine whether a parallel probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is warranted.

Gopalan had stepped in to co-produce Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, after Lyca Productions backed out. The film has been at the centre of a political storm, with right-wing groups accusing it of promoting anti-Hindu sentiment. In response, the filmmakers reportedly altered 17 scenes and changed the name of the villain.