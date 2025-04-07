Palakkad: Tensions flared in Mundur a day after Alan, a native of Kayaramkodam in Palakkad, was killed by a wild elephant on Sunday. CPM workers took out a protest march to the Divisional Forest Office (DFO) on Monday morning, criticising the department for failing to alert residents despite reported sightings of the elephants in the area.

Alan was walking with his mother when the animal attacked. Alan died on the way to the hospital, while his injured mother Viji has been admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

BJP workers also marched to the Divisional Forest Office, Palakkad Forest Division, Olavacode. The police had erected barricades to prevent the protesters from reaching the office, leading to a minor clash between the police and protesters. Agitating BJP workers are now staging a sit-in in front of the DFO office, demanding immediate action and accountability.

Alan's family had earlier refused to proceed with the postmortem, insisting that the government take responsibility for the medical expenses of his mother as well as pay ex-gratia to his next of kin immediately.

Residents alleged that wild elephants have been roaming around the area, triggering panic among the residents for the past few weeks. They would burst crackers to scare away the elephants, but the animals would return to human habitation. Forest officials said that they routinely send alerts via WhatsApp groups of residents to warn them about the threat of elephants. There are also allegations about the inadequate safety measures installed by the Forest Department in the area.

According to reports, the autopsy is scheduled for later in the day. The Forest Department has confirmed it will provide Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the next of kin and Rs 1 lakh towards the mother's treatment.