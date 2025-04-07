Kochi: The district labour officer has submitted a preliminary inquiry report to the labour minister on the alleged workplace harassment at a marketing firm in Perumbavoor, which came out with shocking visuals of sales trainees being meted out with inhuman treatment.

According to department sources, the report relies on statements given by two employees of the company, which sells household items and kitchen appliances door-to-door. The labour department will conduct a further investigation into the incident. The preliminary report was submitted on Sunday, a day after Minister V Sivankutty ordered an investigation.

The youths have stated that the allegations of workplace harassment were baseless and that the videos were leaked by a former manager, Kozhikode-native Manaf, with the intention of defaming the company. The video shows one of the youths being forced to walk on all fours while the other held the leash around his neck. The two are still employees of the company.

“The youths said several exercises were conducted during the training period to increase the trainees’ mental power, and they did not have any complaint over it,” a labour department official told Onmanorama.

The youths also gave a similar statement to the Perumbavoor police. On Sunday, the police registered a case against Manaf based on a complaint from a female field staff member of the company. The woman accused Manaf of harassing her by making her crawl on the floor.

The official said the department will record the statements of others involved in the incident in the coming days.