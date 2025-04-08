Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Public Service Commission's rank list for Women CPOs (Civil Police Officers) is set to expire on April 19, and candidates included in the list are continuing their agitation in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

The candidates demand appointments for the maximum number of rank-holders before the next list comes into force. The rank list for women CPO includes 967 candidates, 674 in the main list and 293 in the supplementary list. Among them, a mere 292 candidates have received the advice memo for appointment.

The candidates said that 570 vacancies for women CPOs exist in the state, according to a reply to their RTI (Right to Information) query. This includes 60 NJD (Not Joining Duty) vacancies from previous rank lists. They alleged that the state government is not filling the vacancies, citing financial constraints.

The state's ruling LDF had promised to increase the proportion of women in the police force to 15 per cent, based on which the government implemented the 9:1 ratio in appointments. However, the number of appointments has decreased in recent years. Moreover, the procedure of appointing women CPOs only when their male counterparts are appointed has reduced the chances of them being included in the rank list for women CPOs.

Currently, there are around 5,000 women in the Kerala Police, which has 56,000 personnel. As per rules, each police station should have at least six female police officers.