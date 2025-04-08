IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, predicting a heavy rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5 mm. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely to occur in isolated areas of the state.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) stated that a low-pressure area has developed over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal, influenced by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its surrounding region.
