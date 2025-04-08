Palakkad: The residents of Panniyankara in Palakkad have been exempted from paying toll charges following consistent protests. The decision was taken during an all-party meeting chaired by MP K Radhakrishnan.

Around 3,800 residents living within 7.5 km to 9.4 km radius from the Panniyankara toll plaza will now be eligible for toll-free travel. Those within the defined boundary can submit their documents at the toll plaza to avail of the exemption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, residents outside the toll-free zone but within a 20 km radius can obtain a monthly pass for ₹350, which allows unlimited travel during that period.

Although toll company officials had initially offered free access to residents within a 5-km radius and monthly passes for others, people stood firm in their demand for complete exemption. Last month, a meeting was held at the office of MLA P P Sumod. ADM K Manikandan, the Tahsildar, representatives from the toll company, and the National Highways Authority also attended the discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, the company agreed to extend toll-free access to those within 7.5 km. However, local representatives and protest committees continued to push for the exemption for all residents within a 10-km radius. They specifically wanted to include those residents who had surrendered land for the highway project.

The areas in six nearby panchayats are exempted from tolls—Vadakkencherry, Kizhakkanchery, Vandazhi, Kannambra, Puthucode, and Pananchery. The exemption will benefit people residing in locations such as Thennilapuram Bridge (6.7 km), Mangode Kurishupalli (7.5 km), Karappotta–Thachanadi (7.5 km), Kanakkannur (8.0 km), Kuthiran Tunnel (7.5 km), Moolankode (7.2 km), Kalavappadam (8.3 km), Cheekode (7.4 km), Assisi Hospital (8.0 km), Elavampadam Mambad (7.5 km), the Post Office (8.5 km), Chittadi (7.4 km), Vandazhi 1 Village (8.1 km), Mudappallur Town (7.4 km), Panthapparambu (9.4 km), Vandazhi C.K. Kunnu (8.5 km), and Valkulambu Health Centre (7.3 km).