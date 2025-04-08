Pathanamthitta: A police officer was found hanging at his residence in Chittar, Thiruvalla, late Monday night. The deceased, R R Ratheesh (41), was a Civil Police Officer at the Thiruvalla Traffic Unit.

It is reported that Ratheesh has been on leave for the past few weeks without proper authorisation. A departmental inquiry was conducted, and a report was submitted to higher authorities. The death occurred while disciplinary action was reportedly underway.

After inquest procedures, his body was shifted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital mortuary.

Ratheesh is survived by his wife and two children.