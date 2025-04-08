Idukki: A black, stocky goat standing a few inches taller than the grass it munches is a celebrity of sorts at Pallikkunnu in Peerumedu, Idukki. Karumbi, as she is fondly called, owns the Guinness World Record of being the shortest goat in the world--the height of this Canadian pygmy goat is 40.5cm. The goat is owned by Linu Peter, a mechanical instructor at a private engineering college who runs a farm.

Linu’s sons, Thommi and Chacko, also help manage the farm. There was added joy for the family as Karumbi recently delivered a kid. Karumbi and her kid are housed in a specially built iron enclosure near the house. The farm houses 18 other goats of varying sizes and of the same breed.

Karumbi was born four years ago. Though Canadian pygmy goats are generally short, Karumbi barely attained any height even when she aged. It was during a visit by an American guest, who recognized the uniqueness of the goat, that the possibility of a Guinness title came up. The official process began with the Kerala Government’s Animal Husbandry Department documenting the goat’s measurements, age, and breed. The official application was sent on January 18.

After a thorough evaluation, the Guinness World Records team officially declared Karumbi the shortest goat living. She has also been recognized by the Universal Records Forum (URF). Linu received the Guinness certificate recently, marking a proud moment for the family and their farm.

Linu had bought a pair of goats belonging to Canadian pygmy breed 15 years ago. Now he has three male goats, 5 female goats and 20 kids. "She is like our family member. Our friends and neighbours are very curious about Karumbi," says Linu.