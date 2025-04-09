Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police will have a crucial role in deciding the candidates of the CPM and the LDF in the upcoming local body elections in the state.

Police personnel belonging to the state special branch have received instructions from their higher-ups to report on the issues affecting each ward, remedial measures taken by the local body or the government and the chances of the LDF candidate in the polls, which will take place after seven months.

Until recently, the state special branch officers had examined only which front had winning chances in each ward. But they will now have to report on whether to give another ticket to LDF candidates who brought dishonour to the party and front, their chances if fielded again and the winning probability of a new face.

As the report of the special branch is likely to influence the selection of the LDF candidates, officers belonging to the CPM-affiliated association will be selected for the task.