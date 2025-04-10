The Kerala Government will soon launch an online platform for trade of cattle and other domestic animals under its supervision. The Kerala Livestock Development Board has conducted preliminary discussions with the Kerala Startup Mission for developing the portal, which aims to empower farmers to directly involve in the market, bypassing middlemen and ensuring secure financial transactions.

Farmers will be able to upload detailed advertisements for their livestock on the online platform, including photographs, health conditions and all related documents. Sellers can choose to fix prices or opt for bidding in an auction process. Mandatory KYC verification will be required for both buyers and sellers.

Users will have access to advanced search options based on species, genus, price, and location. The platform will also facilitate safe transportation services for delivering animals, along with options for veterinary examinations and certification prior to sale. Government regulations related to domestic animal trade will be clearly displayed on the portal.

Another advantage for the seller and buyer is that they can communicate without meeting physically, which is expected to increase the business opportunities. “The digital platform will lead to the creation of a transparent and secure mechanism for trading in domestic animals and birds,” said Dr R Rajeev, managing director of Kerala Livestock Development Board.

The platform is expected to benefit dairy farmers, poultry farm owners, animal welfare centres and voluntary organisations, veterinary doctors and animal welfare experts. Stakeholders said that the proposed digital platform has the potential to bring about massive changes in the sector once it is integrated with other e-governance initiatives.