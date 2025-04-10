Palakkad: The long search for the Summer Bumper lottery winner is finally over. A man from Salem, Tamil Nadu, has won the first prize of ₹10 crore, Manorama News reported on Thursday. The winning ticket SG 513715 was sold by S Suresh of King Star Lottery Agency in Palakkad.

An agent from Tamil Nadu purchased 180 tickets from the Palakkad agency under the name Dhanalakshmi. The agent then sold the tickets in Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, the agent arrived at the Palakkad agency with the winning ticket. He requested that both his name and that of the jackpot winner remain anonymous, according to Manorama News.

Since the winner is from Tamil Nadu, the ticket has to be submitted to the Lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. It is reported that the jackpot winner will reach the headquarters the following day. The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results last week.