Kottayam: The District Sessions Court on Thursday granted bail to the five accused in a ragging incident at the boys’ hostel of the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam. The Defence argued that the students should be given bail considering their age.

The bail conditions stipulate that the accused should not be involved in any criminal or civil offenses and should not meet the witnesses during the bail period. The five accused should also present themselves in court whenever mandated.

The accused are second-year general nursing students Samuel Johnson (20) and Jeeva NS (19), along with third-year students Rahul Raj KP (22), Rijiljith C (21), and Vivek NV (21).

According to the complaint filed by three first-year students, the accused stripped them and placed dumbbells on their private parts. They also injured the complainants using a compass and poured fevicol on their wounds. Additionally, the five accused allegedly extorted money from their juniors to pay for alcohol and other personal expenses.

As horrific details of the ragging emerged, the Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council (KNMC) decided to bar the five accused from continuing their studies. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also registered a case on the incident.