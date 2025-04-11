Kottayam: A woman died and three others were injured after a fire broke out in a house at Erumely here on Friday. The charred body of Seethamma, 50, was recovered from the house. Her husband Sathyapalan, daughter Anjali and son Unnikuttan were shifted to Government Medical College, Kottayam. Sathyapalan and Anjali have sustained 80 per cent burns. Their condition is reported to be critical.

Neighbouring residents spotted a fire in the house around 12.30 pm at Sreenipuram colony, Kanakkapalam. The residents tried to douse the fire using water sourced from nearby tanks. Fire and rescue personnel from Kanjirappally station also reached the spot. Though the fire was brought under control within an hour, Sathyapalan and Anjali sustained severe burns. Unnikuttan, who was inside the bathroom, sustained minor injuries. The residents rushed the injured family members to the hospital. The body of Seethamma was recovered later. Her body has been kept at the Primary Health Centre, Erumely.

Anjali, who is employed as a nurse in the Gulf came home only four days ago. She received a job and went abroad two years ago. Sathyapalan is a mike operator, and his son Unnikuttan does electrical and plumbing work. Seethamma was a homemaker. The two-bedroom house with asbestos roof was almost completely damaged in the fire outbreak. Fire safety officials said that one room was totally burnt and the cause of the fire is being probed.

Charred remains of the house. Photo: Screengrab/Special Arrangement

Neighbours said that family members residing in the colony were found involved in an argument with Sathyapalan and Seethamma. "We heard Anjali screaming from inside. It seemed like a youth was forcing her to leave the house. His family and friends were with him. Sathyapalan was daring Anjali to go with him. We suspect they were in a relationship, and their families disagreed over their prospective alliance. The fire broke out suddenly as they were engaged in a verbal exchange," said Saleena, a resident who stays close to the house that caught fire.

Sathyapalan and Seethamma had sold 10 cents of land to fund Anjali's education. They lived in a small house on two cents of land by the roadside. The police have initiated a probe.