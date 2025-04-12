Guruvayur: The Guruvayur Temple Police have charged Jasna Saleem, a native of Kozhikode, for allegedly filming and circulating a video from the eastern entrance of the Guruvayur Temple, violating a directive issued by the High Court. She has been charged under BNS Section 192 for attempting to incite unrest.

According to the Devaswom Board's complaint, Jasna adorned the Krishna idol placed above the e-offering box near the deepasthambham (lamp post) with multicolored paper garlands and recorded a video last month, which was later circulated on social media.

Jasna, known for her paintings of Lord Krishna, had courted controversy earlier when she was seen cutting a cake near the temple premises and allegedly engaging in arguments with other devotees. A complaint by the Guruvayur Devaswom Board led to the High Court imposing restrictions on recording videos within the temple walkway.

The High Court had ruled that temples are sacred spaces meant for devotees and that filming such videos and sharing them on social media platforms is unacceptable. Despite the ruling, Jasna reportedly returned to the eastern walkway and filmed the controversial video.