Palakkad: The Agali Police on Saturday arrested a woman for abducting a four-month-old infant from the Kottathara Government Tribal Speciality Taluk Hospital in Attappady. The accused, Nimya, is a native of Pakkulam, Agali in Palakkad.

According to the FIR, Nimya abducted the infant when the child's mother, who was admitted to the hospital, stepped out of her room to buy lunch. Hospital authorities immediately alerted the police after discovering the baby was missing. Upon receiving the complaint, cops reviewed CCTV footage from the premises, which showed a woman posing as a bystander for another patient walking away with the child.

Based on the visuals, an investigation was launched, and both Nimya and the infant were traced to Anakkal.

"Nimya, who was not on good terms with her husband, had told him she was pregnant. In order to convince him, she had delivered a baby, she kidnapped the infant from the hospital. Although we had initially detained Nimya’s husband in connection with the incident, he was let go after questioning," police told Onmanorama.